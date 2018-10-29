Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Chevron worth $223,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $111.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Macquarie downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.17.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.