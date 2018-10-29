Strs Ohio Sells 1,500 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 41,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of SUPN opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.79. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 30.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

