Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,568,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 271,147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,264,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 977,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 600,603 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 151,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 128,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $80.42 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

