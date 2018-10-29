Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Insider Sells $623,800.00 in Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $623,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,965,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Kevin Gilligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 18th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $652,000.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $626,400.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $658,300.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $679,900.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $673,100.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $676,650.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $676,600.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $682,750.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $678,950.00.

On Monday, August 20th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $648,300.00.

Shares of STRA opened at $125.79 on Monday. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,862,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,665,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,475,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 131,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

