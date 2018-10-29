Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Core Laboratories (CLB) to Buy

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s current price.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $87.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,748,000 after buying an additional 149,762 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

