SThree (STHR) Price Target Cut to GBX 420

SThree (LON:STHR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report published on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on SThree from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SThree to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SThree to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

LON STHR opened at GBX 314.50 ($4.11) on Thursday. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 280.50 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

In related news, insider Gary Elden bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £16,361.17 ($21,378.77).

About SThree

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

