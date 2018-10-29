Steven Madden, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.67 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.47.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $143,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $406,788.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $771,405. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Steven Madden by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Steven Madden by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

