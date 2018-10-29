Stephens Reiterates $24.00 Price Target for Hilltop (HTH)

Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hilltop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Hilltop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.07 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, insider Keith E. Bornemann sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hilltop by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hilltop by 62.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 21.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

