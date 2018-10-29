State Treasurer State of Michigan Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $349,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

