State Treasurer State of Michigan Buys 300 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 26,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $305.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $291.52 and a 1-year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.49.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

