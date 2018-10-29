State Treasurer State of Michigan Acquires 3,500 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 223.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in eBay by 292.7% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

EBAY stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $793,153.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,750.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $857,907.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,399. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

