State Treasurer State of Michigan Acquires 1,100 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynn Casey purchased 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

