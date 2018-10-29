State Street (STT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

State Street (NYSE: STT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2018 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of State Street have significantly underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results show improvement in revenues and asset growth, while an increase in expenses was a headwind. Mounting expenses, despite the company's cost control efforts, is a major concern. While new business wins, rising interest rates, strategic acquisitions and strong balance sheet are likely to continue supporting its profitability, uncertainty about the performance of capital markets, which is expected to impact its trading services revenues makes us apprehensive.”

10/22/2018 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $103.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2018 – State Street had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/11/2018 – State Street is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – State Street was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $98.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – State Street is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/4/2018 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2018 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.41. 4,027,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,969.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8,388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 650.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

