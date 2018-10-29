Stars Group (TSGI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Stars Group Inc (TSE:TSGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$45.00. The stock traded as low as C$25.90 and last traded at C$26.04, with a volume of 743158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.95.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSGI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stars Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stars Group from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Jr. Alfred F. Hurley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.85 per share, with a total value of C$27,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,745 shares of company stock valued at $49,374.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

