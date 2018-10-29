Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 928,175 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 295,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

