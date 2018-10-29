Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Given a $148.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has been given a $148.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.07. 63,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,304. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,874,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,421,000 after buying an additional 42,626 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,776,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,418,000 after buying an additional 974,556 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,581,000 after buying an additional 758,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,378,000 after buying an additional 82,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,913,000 after buying an additional 165,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

