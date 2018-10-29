Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $8.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $154.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

