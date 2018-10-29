Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (IHI)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

IHI traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $201.11. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 30. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a one year low of $2,806.59 and a one year high of $3,563.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

