Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $230,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 123,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,687.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,372,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,901 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.17. 802,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,970. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $175.64 and a 1 year high of $220.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.