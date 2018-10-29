Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill (BIL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill (BMV:BIL) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill accounts for 0.7% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill by 1,921.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill alerts:

BMV BIL remained flat at $$91.58 during trading hours on Monday. SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill has a 52-week low of $1,603.40 and a 52-week high of $1,790.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill (BMV:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Lehman 1-3 Month T Bill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.