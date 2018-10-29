Sql Technologies C (SQFL) and Energy Focus (EFOI) Critical Contrast

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) and Sql Technologies C (OTCMKTS:SQFL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Energy Focus alerts:

This table compares Energy Focus and Sql Technologies C’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $19.85 million 0.86 -$11.26 million ($0.79) -1.78 Sql Technologies C $7.70 million 21.08 -$26.71 million N/A N/A

Energy Focus has higher revenue and earnings than Sql Technologies C.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and Sql Technologies C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -40.01% -42.65% -35.36% Sql Technologies C -161.05% N/A -76.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Energy Focus and Sql Technologies C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sql Technologies C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Focus presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 160.05%. Given Energy Focus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than Sql Technologies C.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Energy Focus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Energy Focus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Sql Technologies C shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Focus has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sql Technologies C has a beta of -4.03, meaning that its share price is 503% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Focus beats Sql Technologies C on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits. Energy Focus, Inc. sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About Sql Technologies C

SQL Technologies Corp. manufactures and sells ceiling fans and lighting fixtures to large retailers under the General Electric brand through retail and online sales. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.