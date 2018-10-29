SpreadCoin (SPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197,824.00

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $197,824.00 and approximately $503.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SpreadCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000206 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 10,811,689 coins. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

