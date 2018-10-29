Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRC stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

