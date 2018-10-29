Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $53.49.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $904.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $35,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 147.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 286.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

