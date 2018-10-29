Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Receives $54.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. Buckingham Research set a $61.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

SAVE stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,604. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.05 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 374,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Chou Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $540,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

