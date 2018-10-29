Spire (SR) PT Set at $73.00 by Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) received a $73.00 target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of SR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.01. Spire has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.27 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spire will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Spire by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 17.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Spire by 5.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spire by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spire by 3.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

