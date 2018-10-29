Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Receives GBX 191 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191 ($2.50).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities cut their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

LON:SPI traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 118.20 ($1.54). 996,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 362.10 ($4.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha purchased 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £74,235 ($97,001.18). Also, insider Peter R. Bamford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £16,100 ($21,037.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,710.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

