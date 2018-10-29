SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,558 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 597,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $265.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $252.92 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

