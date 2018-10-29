SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I (DWFI) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I (NASDAQ:DWFI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I comprises about 2.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 14.23% of SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I alerts:

SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,327. SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I (NASDAQ:DWFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S Tr/DORSEY WRIGHT Fxd I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.