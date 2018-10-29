SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) is Cwm LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,482,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,076 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cwm LLC owned 6.75% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $118,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 162.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,857. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.