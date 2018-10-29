SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,348,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $23,108,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,419,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,759,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.48. 6,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,724. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.