SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.89% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5,828.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

