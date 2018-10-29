Spdr Ix (CWI) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Spdr Ix (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Spdr Ix comprises about 1.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Spdr Ix were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spdr Ix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Spdr Ix by 20.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,407,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 405,763 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spdr Ix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,109 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Spdr Ix by 21.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 641,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 114,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spdr Ix by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the period.

CWI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,576. Spdr Ix has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $42.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

