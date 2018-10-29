SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,515 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. 806,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,209,231. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1751 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

