Source Energy Services (SHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.77 million.

