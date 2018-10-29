Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.