Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of SUNS opened at $15.90 on Monday. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.