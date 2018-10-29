SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 2,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,992. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

