SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 2,000 Shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/0-5 YR High YIELD C (HYS)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/0-5 YR High YIELD C (NYSEARCA:HYS) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.09% of PIMCO ETF Tr/0-5 YR High YIELD C worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/0-5 YR High YIELD C by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/0-5 YR High YIELD C by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/0-5 YR High YIELD C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/0-5 YR High YIELD C by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/0-5 YR High YIELD C by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,051. PIMCO ETF Tr/0-5 YR High YIELD C has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $101.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

