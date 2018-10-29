SOL Capital Management CO Invests $284,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.76.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $9.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,885,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,015,460. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

