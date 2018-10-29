SOCO International (SOCLF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “SOCO International plc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Its properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola. SOCO International plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get SOCO International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SOCLF opened at $1.21 on Friday. SOCO International has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It has interests in oil and gas properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOCO International (SOCLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.