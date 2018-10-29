Societe Generale Analysts Give Boeing (BA) a $409.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a $409.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.21.

BA stock opened at $359.27 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $255.33 and a one year high of $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 220.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

