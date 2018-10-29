Snap (SNAP) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) traded down 3.8% on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $6.04. 806,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,902,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

In other Snap news, VP Lara Sweet sold 20,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $148,437.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 598,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $96,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,818.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,562,229 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,741 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 188.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 283.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $165,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -2.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 131.39%. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

