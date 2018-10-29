Snap (SNAP) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) traded down 3.8% on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $6.04. 806,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,902,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.
In other Snap news, VP Lara Sweet sold 20,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $148,437.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 598,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $96,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,818.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,562,229 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,741 over the last 90 days.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -2.59.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 131.39%. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.