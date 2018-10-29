Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group comprises about 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Selective Insurance Group worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $235,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 245,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.47 per share, with a total value of $61,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

