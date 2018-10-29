Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Invests $9.17 Million in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Stock

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 525,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 12,388.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 92,418 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 769,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 216,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. 2,599,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,246. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

