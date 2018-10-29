SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (CWYUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $153.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

