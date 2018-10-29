Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $81.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $79.27 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.10.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,003.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

