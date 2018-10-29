Skyharbour Resources (SYH) Trading 31% Higher

Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH) was up 31% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 361,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 93,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

