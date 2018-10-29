SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $839,921.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and HitBTC. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $839,921.00 and approximately $11,257.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00148574 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00244235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.88 or 0.09987774 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin was first traded on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

