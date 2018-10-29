SINA (SINA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SINA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SINA in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of SINA in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $61.37 on Friday. SINA has a 52-week low of $57.64 and a 52-week high of $124.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. SINA had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $537.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. SINA’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SINA will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SINA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SINA by 25.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SINA by 141.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 74,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SINA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SINA by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in SINA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

